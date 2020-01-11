Kadir Jasin: Mainstream media must comply with basic journalism ethics

The Prime Minister’s Media and Communications adviser Datuk A. Kadir Jasin said mainstream media were seen aping the social media culture of issuing a news item without seeking an authentic source. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

JOHOR BARU, Jan 11 — Mainstream media must abide by the basic journalism ethics in turning out a news piece so that the information delivered is authentic and accurate.

The Prime Minister's Media and Communications adviser, Datuk A. Kadir Jasin said the mainstream media were currently seen aping the social media culture of issuing a news item without seeking an authentic source.

‘”The danger I see is that there are mainstream media with editors who have picked up the habit of the social media (airing news without authentic proof). In fact, I see mainstream media quoting from the social media whose sources were not sufficiently verified,’’ he said.

Kadir, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) supreme council member, said this to Bernama after delivering the Bina Dialogue: Building a High Culture in Malay Political Activitism organised by Akademi Bina Bangsa (ABB), here today.

The dialogue was initiated in conjunction with a one-day social media course handling organised by ABB.

Kadir, who is also a veteran journalism, said he understood the curbs faced by the main stream media in turning out news daily especially due to the laying off of personnel, but, the journalism ethics among the media practitioners must be defended.

“In the meantime, I also propose that society and the social media media activists especially from among political parties read the main stream media again because responsible information are available in the main stream media.

“Not just by writing on matters that cross our minds without any proof and support,” he added. — Bernama