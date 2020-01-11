Factory worker in Kuantan loses over RM40,000 in scam

A man lost over RM40,000 after being cheated by a money-lending company. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUANTAN, Jan 11 ― A factory worker incurred losses of RM40,780 after being cheated by a money-lending company.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 33-year-old male victim said he saw the advertisement by the loan company on social media on December 29.

The victim, who was interested to borrow RM15,000 contacted the advertised phone number and a man explained the terms and conditions of the loan.

“The victim agreed to the conditions and was asked to pay RM500 for insurance, as well as to submit his personal information through WhatsApp.

“The suspect, however, kept asking for money on various reasons until the victim realised that he had made nine online payment transactions which in total had exceeded the amount of money he wanted to borrow,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim asked for an explanation from the suspect yesterday, but was not satisfied with the answer and started to worry about the possibility that his personal information could be misused.

He later lodged a report at the Temerloh district police headquarters (IPD) near here yesterday.

Investigation is being conducted under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping and a fine, upon conviction. ― Bernama