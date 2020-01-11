Campaigning tempo ahead of Kimanis by-election revs up

Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) dan Barisan Nasional flags are seen along the road from Bengawan to Membakut in Kimanis January 11, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KIMANIS, Jan 11 ― The campaign period for the January 18 Kimanis parliamentary by-election entered its second phase today, with election fever rising as the two contenders for the seat redouble efforts to win over voters through every available opportunity.

The first seven days of the 14-day campaigning period has seen both contesting parties ― Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and Barisan Nasional (BN) ― busy with talks and meetings to convey their messages to voters while dealing with onslaughts from the opposing party.

Apart from being dotted with party flags, banners and other election paraphernalia, Kimanis is a hive of activity and merriment with four-wheel drives used for the campaign by both parties, visible in many targeted spots.

The tensions of this crucial contest have also been evident in the constant debates on both sides about their respective policies and track records, particularly in reference to issues like the Sabah Temporary Pass (PSS), the Pan-Borneo Highway, and the development of Sabah.

The by-election will see a one-on-one contest between Warisan's Datuk Karim Bujang, 67, and Datuk Mohamad Alamin, 48, from BN.

Political geography lecturer Fadilah Sarbi of Universiti Malaysia Sabah's (UMS) Humanities, Arts and Heritage Faculty believes both parties are still studying the polling areas that can be won and those which need more attention during campaigning.

“I am sure the contesting parties have their individual strategies and methods to make a final effort to reach out to voters but they should remember that this contest is not just taking place in conventional spaces but also in social media,” she said, explaining that the social media machinery of each party needs to play its role.

Meanwhile, Karim told Bernama he was satisfied with the efforts undertaken by Warisan's election machinery, with the support of its partners, United Pasokmomogun KadazanDusun Organisation (Upko) and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Early voting has been fixed for January 14, while campaigning will end at 11.59pm on January 17. ― Bernama