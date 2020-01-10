Selangor Health Dept: Influenza A cases reported in Cyberjaya and Klang

A notice of closure is seen on the door of a classroom at SJK (C) Li Hwa in Butterworth due to the number of influenza cases, January 8, 2020. Influenza A infection cases were detected in Cyberjaya and Klang yesterday. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

SHAH ALAM, Jan 10 ― Influenza A infection cases were detected in Cyberjaya and Klang yesterday, the Selangor Health Department (JKNS) said.

Selangor Health Director Datuk Dr Sha'ari Ngadiman said the first case involved 20 students and a teacher from Sekolah Kebangsaan Cyberjaya, which all of whom had fever, cough and flu.

The other case, in Klang, involved two siblings, he said in a statement here last night.

“To date, the students and teacher have received treatment as outpatients and were allowed to return home. However, one schoolboy was admitted to a private hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

“One of the siblings in Klang was hospitalised but is in stable condition, while the other received treatment as an outpatient and was allowed to return home. Further investigations found out that the infections in both these localities were not related to each other,” he said.

Dr Sha'ari said the situation was under control with no new cases reported so far.

There have been no schools closed due to Influenza A in Selangor, he added. ― Bernama