Baby among four killed in NSE crash near Sungai Buloh

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― Three women and a baby girl died in an accident involving two vehicles at Kilometre 448 of the North-South Expressway (NSE) near Sungai Buloh last night.

The dead were identified as Asiah Mat, 74, her son Ruzi Osman, 54, Ruzi’s daughter-in-law Ain Fazira Mohd Yazid, 25, and her daughter, Nur Tiara Arisha Mohamad Taslim, nine months old.

Ain Fazira’s husband Mohamad Taslim Jamsari, 31 was injured in the mishap.

Sungai Buloh police chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar told Bernama that the accident involved a Proton Satria and a Mitsubishi ASX heading north.

She said all the dead victims were travelling in the Proton Satria which had broken down on the highway before the Mitsubishi which came from the same direction, slammed into the stationary vehicle.

“The collision caused the Proton Satria to spin and the victims were thrown out of the car,” said Shafa’aton.

She said Asiah and Ain Fazira died at the scene while Ruzi and the baby died while being treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, Zainordin Ahmad, 36, was also injured in the accident.

The dead victims were also brought to the hospital for post-mortem.

“Investigation is still going on to identify the cause of accident and to trace witnesses,” said Shafa’aton and added that the investigation would be carried out under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. ― Bernama