Police to increase number of personnel in Pulau Pangkor

IPOH, Jan 9 — Perak police plan to increase the number of personnel at the Pulau Pangkor police station following the island duty-free status on January 1.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain, currently, there were 34 policemen including two officers assigned to the police station.

“We are planning to increase the number of personnel especially the tourist police at the duty-free island,” he told reporters after the Perak police contingent headquarters’ monthly gathering here today.

In his speech at the event, Razarudin said the Digital Vehicular Repeater System had been created to improve radio coverage for police in Pulau Pangkor.

“Through the management of infrastructure undertaken by the Perak police Technology Department, we hope that the Royal Malaysia Police’s excellent performance can be maintained,” he said. — Bernama