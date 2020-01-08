Education Ministry urges vigilance after schools closed due to Influenza A outbreak

A notice of closure is seen on the door of a classroom at SJK (C) Li Hwa in Butterworth January 8, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The Education Ministry (MOE) has confirmed the temporary closure of schools in several states, including Penang and Selangor, after students there tested positive for Influenza A.

The ministry is now monitoring all learning institutions, especially schools, to keep track of the situation.

State education departments, district education offices and the Health Ministry will continue to closely monitor the situation in all affected schools, the MOE said in a statement today.

It added that all schools must comply with the ministry’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on Influenza A epidemic Infection Control as well as seek prior advice from the ministry should there be a need to suspend lessons.

“Schools also need to be vigilant and if there are signs of infection, then the affected students must be isolated and their parents informed so that they can be taken home or sent for treatment,” the statement said.

School heads and principles were also reminded to help create awareness in their respective schools on the dangers of the disease, and the importance of maintaining personal hygiene.

“Parents, meanwhile, are urged to cooperate by keeping a close eye on the children’s health condition and refrain from sending them to school if they are ill.

“Rest assured that the ministry is taking serious action to protect the health of all students and the school workforce,” the statement read.

Symptoms of influenza include persistent high fever, cough, fatigue, joint and muscle pain and sore throat.

Those in the high risk groups are children, pregnant women, senior citizens over 65-years-old and those with chronic illnesses. — Bernama