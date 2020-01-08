Cabinet has decided on acting education minister, says Guan Eng

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng speaks during a news conference at the Inland Revenue Board’s office in Kuala Lumpur January 8, 2020. — Picture by Yusot Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — The Cabinet has decided on the person to be appointed acting education minister, minister Lim Guan Eng announced today amid speculation on Maszlee Malik’s replacement.

The finance minister told reporters that the decision was finalised during its meeting today, but said he could not disclose more details.

“We did make a decision on that, but let the prime minister announce it,” said Lim, referring to the portfolio.

The position was vacated when Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik resigned as from the post at the start of the new year.

It came after his 22 months as minister, which he described as returning the portfolio to the prime minister after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad advised him to do so.

Dr Mahathir had then said he would decide and announce Maszlee’s replacement soon.

Since then, an outpouring of sympathy has emerged, with an online petition requesting Maszlee’s reinstatement surpassing half a million signatures.

It is uncertain whether the acting education minister will be someone who is already a minister or deputy minister currently.

Last week, Malay Mail reported that former Umno minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed is said to be Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s favourite among possible candidates to fill the now vacant education minister post.

Sources also said it may also be possible that Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahaya, who is currently deputy foreign minister, may instead be promoted as Maszlee’s replacement.