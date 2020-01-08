After explosive reveal, Rosmah says lawyers will look into MACC audio clips (VIDEO)

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and Nooryana Najwa Najib arrive at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex January 8, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor said today her legal team will look into revelation of audio recordings made possible by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) this morning, showing conspiracy at the highest level of the then Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

In the recordings, Rosmah was heard directing her husband and former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on how to take charge and manage the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal that erupted in 2016.

When asked to comment on the sidelines of her Sarawak solar project case management at the High Court here, Rosmah said her lawyers have been instructed to look into the matter.

“My lawyers will take care of it. They will look into it,” she told reporters briefly after walking out of the courtroom.

Rosmah, who was also accompanied by her daughter Nooryana Najwa Najib, did not take further queries from the media.

At a special press conference at the MACC headquarters earlier today, MACC chief Latheefa Koya played a 45-minute recording that included conversations between January 5, 2016 and July 29 that same year, around the period when the US Justice Department announced its anti-kleptocracy investigation into 1MDB.

Those implicated in the conspiracy to cover up the 1MDB and SRC International scandals were ex-MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Umno’s Baling MP Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim and several foreign dignitaries including Mubadala Development Company (MDC) chief executive Khaldoon Al Mubarak and Najib’s special officer Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin.

Latheefa declined to explain how the MACC obtained the recordings but said her team of forensics experts verified that they were real.

She also said the full recordings will be handed over to the police for further investigations.