Kedah state govt to revise assessment tax rates, says MB

Kedah mentri besar Datuk Sri Mukhriz Mahathir said the state government will be revising the assessment tax rates in view of the growth in population and several other factors. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR SETAR, Jan 7 — The Kedah state government will be revising the assessment tax rates in view of the growth in population and several other factors, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

He said the last revision was in 1993, adding that there was also a need to improve the services of local authorities.

“The move is necessary for the state as we want the services of our local authorities to be comparable to that of other cities or larger municipal councils in the country.

“I’m confident that we can do more if we revise the assessment rates,” he told a press conference after witnessing the swearing-in ceremony of Alor Setar City Council (MBAS) members, here today.

Mukhriz said the state government would look into every aspect, including ensuring that the rates were reasonable and would not burden the people, before implementing the new rates.

“We do not want to burden the people with additional taxes and so forth, however the services to the people must be enhanced,” he said. — Bernama