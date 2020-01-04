Shafie is confident of victory in Kimanis by-election

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and Datuk Karim Bujang pose for pictures in Kimanis January 2, 2020, after the latter was announced as Warisan’s candidate for the Kimanis by-election. — Bernama pic

BEAUFORT, Jan 4 — Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) is confident that with the cooperation of the United Progressive People of Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) and Pakatan Harapan (PH), the party will win at the Kimanis parliamentary by-election this January 18.

Warisan president Datuk Shafie Apdal said the coalition’s formula had been proven earlier, especially during the Sandakan by-election on May 11, 2019 and the 14th general election (GE14).

“(We) should not be complacent or arrogant in our ways (when campaigning). (What’s important) we need to be confident in bringing change to Sabah and we will do it well.

“I am confident that the cooperation from all PH component parties, Bersatu, PKR, DAP and Amanah will be translated (to victory),” said the Sabah Chief Minister at a press conference following the nomination for the Kimanis by-election here today.

Warisan is PH’s political ally along with another local party, UPKO.

Earlier, returning officer [email protected] Etok announced that the Kimanis by-election would see a straight fight between Warisan and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates.

Warisan has fielded its Kimanis division chief Datuk Karim Bujang, 67, against BN’s Datuk Mohamad Alamin, 48.who is also Umno Kimanis division chief.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Jan 18 for polling while early voting is on January 14. — Bernama