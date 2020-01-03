Negri Sembilan govt offers RM10,000 reward for info on illegal waste dumping

The Seremban 2 fire station’s Hazmat team conducts a clean-up operation at a stream in Mantin December 25, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Jan 3 — The Negri Sembilan government is offering a RM10,000 reward for information which results in the arrest of anyone involved in illegal dumping of chemical waste, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said this was part of efforts to check illegal dumping of waste, which affected Sungai Anak Air Garam and a tributary of Sungai Belihoi last year.

“The government is offering a RM10,000 incentive to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of those involved in dumping chemical waste in river and pond areas,” he told reporters after officiating the Negri Sembilan state government gathering here today.

He said the state government spent about RM300,000 to clean up the chemical waste which flowed into Sungai Anak Air Garam and the Sungai Belihoi tributary although the incidents did not cause pollution of catchment areas.

Also present were Public Service director-general Datuk Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman and State Secretary Datuk Dr Razali Abdul Malik.

On Visit Malaysia 2020 (VM2020), Aminuddin said the government was increasing the number of activities for attracting tourists to the state this year.

“We are planning to launch sports tourism by making rugby one of the activities to pull visitors to Negri Sembilan,” he said.

He said it made sense to use rugby tournaments to attract tourists as Negri Sembilan has many well-known rugby players. — Bernama