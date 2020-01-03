DPM congratulates new Armed Forces chief

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu witnesses the handover of duties as Armed Forces chief from General Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin to General Tan Sri Affendi Buang (right) at the Defence Ministry in Kuala Lumpur January 2, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has congratulated Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang on his appointment as the 21st Chief of Defence Force.

“May the Malaysian Armed Forces remain strong under his leadership,” she said on her official Twitter and Facebook pages today.

Affendi, 57, succeeded Gen Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin, who went on mandatory retirement yesterday.

Affendi officially took over the post at a ceremony witnessed by Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu at Wisma Pertahanan here yesterday.

Affendi had been the Chief of Air Force since December 21, 2016. ― Bernama