Two primary schools in Sarawak hit by floods on the first day of school

SIBU, Jan 2 — Two primary schools in Sarawak started the new school session in a flood situation.

According to a spokesman of the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), the state Education Department reported that the two schools were SK Sungai Anak in Selangau and SK Sungai Tunoh in Kapit.

“As of 8am, 68 per cent of the pupils arrived at SK Sungai Anak despite a 0.65-metre flood inundating the road heading to the school,” said Major (PA) Ismail Mahedin in a statement here today.

He said the water levels are still rising in the surrounding area of the school but the situation was under control.

Two boats have been provided to evacuate the pupils and school staff if necessary.

Meanwhile, efforts to clean up some 30 cm thick mud were carried out at the canteen of SK Sungai Tunoh after the building was hit by a flash flood at about 3am today. — Bernama