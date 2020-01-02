Mohd Zuki reports for duty as new chief secretary to government

New Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali clocks in at his office in Putrajaya January 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 2 — The new Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali reported for duty at his office in Perdana Putra here, today.

Mohd Zaki, 58, was appointed as the 15th chief secretary to the government effective January 1, 2020 replacing Tan Sri Ismail Bakar who is on leave prior to mandatory retirement.

The Prime Minister’s Office in a statement said, Mohd Zaki also paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Perdana Leadership Foundation here today.

During the meeting, Dr Mahathir presented the letter of appointment to Mohd Zuki and also witnessed Ismail handing over his duties to the new chief secretary to the government.

Mohd Zuki holds a Masters degree in business management from Nanyang University, Singapore and has served in the civil service for 28 years.

Prior to this latest appointment, Mohd Zuki was the Defence Ministry’s secretary-general.

He has also served in the Finance, Education, Rural and Regional Development, Home, and Natural Resources and Environment Ministries.

Mohd Zuki was also previously attached to Istana Negara, the Prime Minister’s Department, and has been the Sarawak Federal Secretary. — Bernama