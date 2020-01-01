Sarawak Baitulmal Fund allocates RM80m for asnaf in 2020

KUCHING, Jan 1 — The Sarawak Baitulmal Fund (TBS) has allocated RM80 million to assist asnaf or tithe recipients in the state this year.

Its general manager, Datuk Abang Mohd Shibli Abang Mohd Nailie, said it was an increase of RM5 million from RM75 million allocated in 2019.

“A sum of RM80 million has been allocated to assist the asnaf (in Sarawak) this year through our three main programmes, namely educational aid, welfare aid and assistance for Islamic institutions,” he said after handing out school bags and uniforms for asnaf children under the TBS Back to School programme here today.

He said that aid and assistance would benefit more than 3,000 asnaf this year, and TBS would ensure that all of them were deserving of the aid.

“We are careful in this regard because we only want to help those who truly deserve it,” he said. — Bernama