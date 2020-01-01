Nearly 500 illegal racers including minors snared in Penang police sting

Southwest district police chief Supt AA Anbalagan said those arrested, aged between 14 and 30, were to facilitate further investigation as well as for documentation. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Jan 1 — Police arrested 339 motorcyclists and 146 pillion riders, including minors, during Ops Samseng Jalanan at Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway in Bayan Lepas near here early today.

Southwest district police chief Supt A. Anbalagan said those arrested, aged between 14 and 30, were to facilitate further investigation as well as for documentation.

“The two-and-a-half-hour operation from 3am also saw 10 female motorcyclists and pillion riders arrested with some of them are school students,” he told a news conference.

He said during the operation, police also issued 400 summonses for various offences, including not possessing valid driving licences, expired road tax, riding dangerously and unauthorised modification on their motorcycles.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old boy who was among the arrested, admitted that he had lied to his parents by telling them he was going to Pesta Pulau Pinang.

“I borrowed my brother’s motorcycle and told him I would return home (early), but I went for a new year’s racing with friends. I have been riding since I was 13,” he said, adding that he had received a fine for riding a motorbike without a valid driving license before.

“I haven’t paid the summon as I hid it from my parents. But now they know because they were called to the police station to bail me out today,” he added. — Bernama