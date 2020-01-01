Home minister: Malaysia does not take terrorism threat lightly

Members of The Royal Malaysian Police take part in a demonstration showing a mock terrorist attack during the 211th National Day celebration at Pulapol in Kuala Lumpur March 25, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 1 — Malaysia does not take issues of terrorism lightly and has been intensifying efforts to curb the threat of terrorist groups even though the authorities had to face various challenges, said Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the success and effectiveness in addressing such issues were evident when the intelligence of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) managed to intercept and detain terrorists before any untoward attacks.

“This is an achievement even though it is handled by Intelligence Malaysia, using laws such as the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), the Preven­tion of Crime Act (Poca) 1959 and the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2015 (Pota).

“I think this is effective even though we will take further steps by adding amendments and bringing it to the Parliament soon,” he told Bernama.

Muhyiddin said Malaysia looks seriously on terrorism elements such as Daesh or other groups found trying to use Malaysia as a base.

“We do not take this lightly and so far, what Intelligence Malaysia has done to stop them has been successful,” he said. — Bernama