Cops seeking Malaysian Medical Council’s help in Adib’s death probe

Federal Criminal Investigations Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed speaks to reporters during a press conference at the Selangor police headquarters December 16, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Dec 16 — Federal police are currently seeking the assistance of medical experts from the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) in their ongoing investigation into the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said a request has been made to MMC for its views on Muhammad Adib’s conflicting autopsy reports.

“We have sought MMC for its views on the post-mortem reports. We are still waiting for its response, if it has any comments on that.

“We want to seek its views, whether there are contradictions or not. Because there are two differing views.

“The police do not have the expertise. (So) we ask the experts,” he told a press conference at the Selangor police headquarters here.

Huzir said so far, 31 witnesses including police officers, chemistry experts, hospital specialists and the public have had their statements taken.

He added that the police’s Forensic Department crime scene investigators would conduct a re-enactment of the scene through the 3D scanning method.

Huzir said more witnesses will be called up to aid the investigation including experts who had testified in Muhammad Adib’s inquest.

Nine other people believed to be bystanders during the incident last year were also urged to come forward to facilitate investigation after their mugshots were distributed by police.

In the incident on Nov 27 last year, Muhammad Adib, who is a member of the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station, was seriously injured during a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in USJ 25.

On September 27, Coroner Rofiah Mohamad concluded that the cause of Muhammad Adib’s death was due to criminal acts by two or more unidentified individuals.

Meanwhile, commenting on the cases concerning students from schools in Seremban and Kedah singing Negaraku in Mandarin and Arabic, Huzir said investigators have engaged with the Education Ministry to obtain additional documents for investigation.

The documents, Huzir said, were the Standard Curriculum and Assessment Document (DSKP) for Year Five students to be used for analysis purposes before the Investigation Paper is submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further action.

To date, the number of police reports remained at eight for both cases.