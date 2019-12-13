Melaka to implement new model of information delivery system to civil servants

File picture shows Chief Minister Adly Zahari addressing the Melaka state assembly November 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Dec 13 — The Melaka state government is to implement a new model of information delivery system to civil servants, specifically regarding principle, policies and agendas that would be carried out by the Pakatan Harapan, beginning February next year.

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari said the model was to replace a monthly assembly held once a month to save time as well as to ensure information is delivered effectively and thoroughly.

He said the method would utilise social media and artificial intelligence (AI) as tools in keeping up with current technology.

“There will be no more morning assemblies at Dataran Seri Negeri like today, instead we use virtual media.

“People can get information anywhere they are and it can be repeated numerous times, besides we have a specific mechanism to ensure that the message reaches the civil servants in this state,” he told reporters after the Melaka State Government monthly assembly here today.

In another development, he said the state government would re-evaluate the ‘poverty line’ even though the poverty rate in Melaka was low – less than one percent and the hard-core poor was zero percent.

He said this approach was made to ensure the state poverty line aspect was relevant like in the other countries and the current economic situation, in order to help the needy through various initiatives to eradicate the poverty line.

Adly also noted that besides government assistance, education was a key factor that could bring communities or families out from poverty and lead a better future.

“Starting next year, we will be updating the data and numbers of people who are on the poverty line so that the efforts are more effective especially to improve their economy,” he said.

He said the efforts would be jointly implemented with the Department of Social Welfare and the Melaka Islamic Religious Council through various programmes to be outlined. — Bernama