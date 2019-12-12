Report: Mavcom, Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia to be integrated

Passengers are seen at KLIA2 in Sepang August 22, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The civil aviation of Malaysia is likely to be regulated by only one body in the future after the consolidation of its current regulators — the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

Quoting multiple sources, TheEdge news portal claimed this new development came following the Cabinet’s approval for the integration to empower CAAM.

“This is a move to empower CAAM, by consolidating both authorities to regulate the economic and technical aspects of the civil aviation industry,” according to one of the sources.

CAAM is responsible for regulating technical, maintenance and safety matters while Mavcom, which was set up in 2016 under the Malaysian Aviation Commission Act 2015, is an independent entity regulating economic and commercial matters in Malaysia.

To unwind Mavcom, legislation needs to be amended and such amendments required Parliament’s approval. — Bernama