In Neelofa we (re)tweet: Malaysia’s top Twitter posts for 2019 marries the sacred and the worldly

A video featuring Neelofa reciting a prayer for strength scored the highest retweet in Malaysia and was also one of Asia Pacific’s ‘Golden Tweets’. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — As the year draws to a close, Twitter Asia Pacific reflected on the year that was and found that Malaysians were particularly moved by local fashion personality and entrepreneur Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor, popularly known as Neelofa.

A video featuring Neelofa reciting a prayer for strength tweeted by @maiadnan scored the highest retweet in Malaysia and was also one of Asia Pacific’s “Golden Tweets”.

The post gained 91,400 retweets and 87,300 likes.

Guys, aku ada tengok dekat twitter ada sorang tu share doa yg neelofa bagi dalam naura shares. So aku cari video dia. Semoga bermanfaat untuk kita semua. Boleh start hafal dah. Semoga kita semua dilimpahkan rezeki yang berpanjangan. Ameen. pic.twitter.com/fc46E2Z69n — MY (@maiadnan) July 20, 2019

Malaysian tweeters were also moved by a video of a toddler’s concern for her mother which also showed her awareness of her religion’s dictates despite her young age.

The post by @alyaaoreo, of the doe-eyed young girl whose face is framed with ringlets asking her mother if she was fasting or not, and offering her a drink won the hearts of 61,700 tweeters.

Sofia tanya mummy puasa ke tak.. Kalau tak puasa, Sofia offer air 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/taeXNl3bmz — Alyaa Alyaa Alyaa (@alyaaoreo) June 1, 2019

Two other posts on the microblogging platform that drew on the same themes of religion and family and scored a high number of likes were of a guy teasing his younger brother for spending so much time with his mobile phone, only to discover him reading the Quran.

A father’s post about leaving the company where he had worked for 40 years to get a pilot’s licence so he could fly with his daughters warmed many Malaysians.

Humour on social media can be a hit or a miss. Among those that got a huge number of retweets was a three-panel photo share by @hadi_nor that began with a shot of a man watering four toy cars that ended with life-sized versions parked in his driveway.

His killer caption in Malay nailed it: “Got to water them daily to make them grow”.

Kena siram hari-hari baru cepat membesar. pic.twitter.com/OCawHt6XWo — Hadi Nor (@hadi_nor) June 6, 2019

Rounding up the top five retweets for Malaysia were a fan compilation of cosmetic mogul Nur Sajat’s viral moments in an ABC video and a video of a man making his getaway from the office through an imaginary escalator.