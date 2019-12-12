Malay Mail

In Neelofa we (re)tweet: Malaysia’s top Twitter posts for 2019 marries the sacred and the worldly

Thursday, 12 Dec 2019 09:44 AM MYT

BY SOO WERN JUN

A video featuring Neelofa reciting a prayer for strength scored the highest retweet in Malaysia and was also one of Asia Pacific’s ‘Golden Tweets’. — Picture by Choo Choy May
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — As the year draws to a close, Twitter Asia Pacific reflected on the year that was and found that Malaysians were particularly moved by local fashion personality and entrepreneur Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor, popularly known as Neelofa.

A video featuring Neelofa reciting a prayer for strength tweeted by @maiadnan scored the highest retweet in Malaysia and was also one of Asia Pacific’s “Golden Tweets”.

The post gained 91,400 retweets and 87,300 likes.

Malaysian tweeters were also moved by a video of a toddler’s concern for her mother which also showed her awareness of her religion’s dictates despite her young age.

The post by @alyaaoreo, of the doe-eyed young girl whose face is framed with ringlets asking her mother if she was fasting or not, and offering her a drink won the hearts of 61,700 tweeters.

Two other posts on the microblogging platform that drew on the same themes of religion and family and scored a high number of likes were of a guy teasing his younger brother for spending so much time with his mobile phone, only to discover him reading the Quran.

A father’s post about leaving the company where he had worked for 40 years to get a pilot’s licence so he could fly with his daughters warmed many Malaysians.

Humour on social media can be a hit or a miss. Among those that got a huge number of retweets was a three-panel photo share by @hadi_nor that began with a shot of a man watering four toy cars that ended with life-sized versions parked in his driveway.

His killer caption in Malay nailed it: “Got to water them daily to make them grow”.

Rounding up the top five retweets for Malaysia were a fan compilation of cosmetic mogul Nur Sajat’s viral moments in an ABC video and a video of a man making his getaway from the office through an imaginary escalator.

