Educate Orang Asli on Vote18, senator urges Jakoa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — The Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) should organise more information sessions for the Orang Asli to enlighten them on their rights as voters, said Senator Manolan Mohamad.

He said many in the community would automatically become voters in the future following the passing of amendments to the Federal Constitution to lower the voting age to 18 years old.

“We do not want anyone to take advantage of their lack of understanding pertaining to voting rights.

“Even now there are political parties which use Orang Asli for their own interests; we do not want this to happen,” he said when debating the Supply Bill 2020 in the Dewan Negara today.

The bill was tabled for second reading by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng on Monday.

With the passing of the constitutional amendments by the Dewan Rakyat on July 16 and Dewan Negara on July 25, those aged 18 and above are automatically allowed to vote.

The amendments also lowered the minimum age to be eligible to contest in elections to 18 as compared to 21 before. — Bernama