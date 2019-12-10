Malaysian youths should be constructive agents of change, says Waytha

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, P. Waytha Moorthy, is seen in Parliament December 4, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — In conjunction with the International Human Rights Day celebration today, Malaysian youths have been urged to make use of the opportunities made possible by the government to be the constructive agents of change in the era of New Malaysia.

Minister in the Prime Ministers Department P. Waytha Moorthy said that their standpoint on human rights throughout the years is the testament that young people have been the major drivers of political, economic and social transformation

“Empowering youths to take part in public life has been vital for the government in our efforts to establish a more inclusive human rights agenda.

“They have successfully demonstrated their abilities to become great leaders of the future,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Waytha Moorthy said, as front runners of grassroots mobilizations, youths have contributed positively for change and have shown their capability to bring fresh ideas and solutions for a better world.

“I encourage our youths to take this opportunity to demonstrate the level of maturity your generation has shown in the past and showcase how Malaysian youths stand up for basic human rights, reject racism, hate speech, bullying, discrimination and the establishment of an equal opportunity society in the country,” he added. — Bernama