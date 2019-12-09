Kota Tinggi flood victims rise, 729 people evacuated

Fire and rescue personnel assist flood victims in Kampung Maju Jaya, Johor Baru October 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Dec 9 — The number of flood victims placed at temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in Kota Tinggi tonight rose sharply to 729 people compared to 39 victims this afternoon.

State Local Government, Urban Well Being and Environment Committee chairman Tan Chen Choon, in a statement, said as of 8pm, 165 families were seeking shelter at four PPS after their residential areas were inundated with flood waters between 0.5 metres and one metre high.

Tan said they include 46 victims (13 families) from Kampung Baharu, Kampung Changi and Kampung Jumis Bukit Raja in Teluk Ramunia, while 573 victims (130 families) were from Kampung Jawa, Taman Aman and Taman Mawai.

Another 60 victims are members of 12 Rohingya families from Taman Aman and Taman Mawai, while the remaining 50 victims (10 families) were from Kampung Sepak Hilir, he said.

The affected areas were still experiencing rainfall tonight. — Bernama