Flood situation improves in Kelantan, number of displaced drops to 825

A family seeks shelter at a temporary relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Chenulang in Kuala Krai November 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Dec 8 — The number of flood victims in Kelantan continued to decrease to 825 people from 304 families as of 8am this morning compared to 1,459 (536 families) last night.

According to InfoBencanaJKM application, two districts were still affected by floods with 168 (85 families) in three Temporary Relocation Centres (PPS) in Pasir Mas while in Tumpat, 657 victims (219 families) were housed in six PPS.

Meanwhile, publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my showed that only the level of Sungai Golok hovered at the warning level of 8.12m (alert 8m) while all other rivers had returned to normal levels.

The weather was cloudy this morning, and no road closure was reported. — Bernama