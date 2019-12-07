Umno delegate makes veiled claims that DAP sold IC to Chinese nationals

Bukit Gelugor division chief Datuk Omar Faudzar speaks during the Umno Annual General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — A Penang Umno delegate has made veiled accusations against DAP, saying that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ruling coalition’s component party had played a part in the Penang National Registration Department (NRD) citizenship racket targeting Chinese nationals.

Bukit Gelugor Umno division chief Datuk Omar Faudzar told the party’s Annual General Assembly today that this was DAP’s strategy to obtain more numbers through Chinese nationals who will be PH’s phantom voters as preparation for the next general election.

The accusation was quite ironic seeing that DAP, when it was in opposition, had once accused Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) of playing the same game in Sabah under the notorious Project IC.

“When we look at it, 95 per cent of Chinese and Indian (nationals) who entered Malaysia did not have any record of leaving it. Where did they go? Can you imagine, if these Chinese (nationals) obtained a blue IC.

“I know one of these Chinese nationals who has a blue IC. Apparently, he has registered to vote in Selangor. But this morning, when I checked, his name had disappeared from the Election Commission’s roll.

“So, if these Chinese nationals are still here, and 5,000 of them are placed in each of our Parliamentary constituencies, all of our MPs will be wiped out. Our MPs must raise this issue. We must corner DAP and not forget about it.

“Politics is a game of numbers. This is their strategy — to obtain numbers through these Chinese phantom voters,” he said.

In September, police busted a racket run by NRD officers in Penang who sold fake birth certificates and MyKads to Chinese nationals for RM100,000 to RM600,000 per document.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said police had charged Penang NRD assistant director Mohd Faizul Ariffin and five other staff.

Omar, who is also the Barisan Nasional (BN) Penang state secretary had recalled that during his monthly Umno state meetings, they found that the number of Chinese voters had increased in comparison to Malay voters.

He voiced his confusion, claiming that most Chinese families only have two children in comparison to many Malay families who tend to have more children.

Omar was puzzled and wondered how did the Chinese voters outnumber the Malay voters in Penang by a factor of three to one.

“Every month our report shows that for every 1,000 Malay voters, there are around 3,000 Chinese voters. We were wondering how did the Chinese outnumber us. If a Chinese (couple) start a family, they have only two children. Malays are more active (in producing kids), especially on Friday nights.

“Where can we find more (Malay) voters? It’s giving us a headache,” quipped Omar.

At the same time, he also accused Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng of trying to destroy the Malay community’s economic strength and financial livelihood by selling off government-linked companies (GLC).

He pointed out that GLCs are the main employers of the Malays in the private sector and without GLCs, Malays will have no chance or equal opportunity in Chinese-owned companies who would favour one of their own.

“Why is he selling off all our GLCs? Because he knows, GLCs is where the Malays work. No way in hell can the Malays work in Chinese companies. And these GLCs give zakat to the Malay Muslim communities. So he buries all of them,” said Omar.