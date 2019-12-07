Amanah approves constitutional amendments to create VP post for Sabah or Sarawak

Delegates attend the 2019 Parti Amanah Negara National Convention in Shah Alam on December 6, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Dec 7 — The 2019 Parti Amanah Negara National Convention today approved a study proposal and proposed amendments to the party’s constitution to allocate a quota for the post of party vice-president (VP) for representatives from Sabah or Sarawak.

Delegates also agreed on several other similar proposals including raising the maximum age limit for members of Wanita Muda Amanah (Warda) from 30 to 35 years.

A delegate from Sabah, Haris Alimudin, while discussing the proposal for the party to allocate a vice-presidential quota to delegates from Sabah or Sarawak, said the proposal was in recognition of the two states constituting 59.9 per cent of parliamentary seats in the Dewan Rakyat.

“This is also in line with the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 in which Sabah and Sarawak merged as equal partners to form this country,” he said.

The Convention made a provision to expedite the establishment of a study committee and constitutional amendments on the proposed amendments that have been agreed upon.

The proposed study of amendments to the party’s constitution is one of three proposals that have been agreed upon and accepted after being debated by the party’s delegates today.

The other two proposals are to develop the ‘usrah’ syllabus and establish a leadership training institute for Amanah as well as the proposal to activate integrity bureaus at all national and state levels and establish integrity policies, manuals and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

For the purpose of developing an ‘usrah’ syllabus and establishing a leadership training institute, the party will develop a contemporary ‘usrah’ syllabus that clearly defines the Rahmatan Lil Alamin (Mercy and Blessings to all creations) agenda and intensify the ‘usrah’ programme at all levels as well as establishing a training institute to polish the leadership skills of members to become future leaders.

In the three-day convention which ends tomorrow, 50 proposals were received from delegates nationwide with 27 of them being accepted without debate and five being rejected without debate. — Bernama