All Umno MPs loyal to party, Zahid assures delegates

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi delivers his speech during the Umno General Assembly 2019 at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2019 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — All of Umno’s 38 members of parliament are loyal to the party, despite rumours of defections and the formation of a backdoor government, said party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“We want unity not just among our members, but our member of parliaments as well. So, don’t listen to stories on social media or provocateurs towards our friends that there is (Umno) member of parliament conducting negotiations with someone through the back door.

“I have talked to them and they are still members of parliament of Umno and Barisan Nasional,” he said during his winding-up speech at the party’s annual general assembly here today.

Meanwhile, Zahid also said that a national level Muafakat Nasional convention will be held before May next year to formalise the working structure of the political cooperation between Umno and PAS.