Heavy rains are expected in nine areas in Sarawak until December 6. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Heavy rains are expected in nine areas in Sarawak until December 6 (Friday), said the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

According to a statement from MetMalaysia’s National Weather and Geophysics Operations Centre, as of 2pm today, heavy rains were expected in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah and Bintulu. — Bernama