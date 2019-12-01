Flood victims in Terengganu take shelter in cars, budget hotels

Muhammad Asrul Nasrullah Sudin, 17, (right) and his mother Hawa Mat Amin, 53, clean their house after a flood in Kampung Raja. — Bernama pic

JERTIH, Dec 1 — Some of the flood victims here have been forced to take shelter in cars and budget hotels before being evacuated to relief centres after their houses were flooded following heavy rain last night.

Normadiah Mat Jusoh, 45, said she had to bring her seven children, aged between five and 21, to stay at a nearby budget hotel after the floodwaters entered their house last night.

“When the floodwaters entered the house, I made the decision to take the kids out of the house and stay at the budget hotel temporarily because I didn’t know where was the nearest relief centre and we just moved to one this morning.

“Not only me, many of my neighbours also stayed at budget hotels and some stayed in their cars before going to the relief centre this morning,” she said here today.

Meanwhile, in Setiu, Mariam Sulong, 63, said she and several other villagers in Kampung Nyatoh here spent tens of thousands of ringgit to raise their house up to seven feet high, in bid to beat the frequent flooding.

“I thought after spending RM30,000 to lift the house, I don’t have to move anymore, but the floodwaters still entered the house and I still need to move to the relief centre.

“After the severe floods in 2013, I have to get ready and place my belongings at higher and safer places,” she said. — Bernama