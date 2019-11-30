Pahang MB: Those who sell, convert status of land given by state to be blacklisted

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the process of blacklisting those involved is in progress as their action hampered the state government’s to see more of its people to own land. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Nov 30 — Those who sell or convert the status of land given to them by the state government will be blacklisted and no longer considered for new land application, said Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said the process of blacklisting those involved is in progress as their action hampered the state government’s to see more of its people to own land.

Most of them converted the residential land given to them to commercial status and then sold them for quick profit, he added.

“Some of them waited for up to 30 years to have their land title, and took only a week to sell them,” he told reporters after presenting land titles to 71 residents of Kampung Sri Mahkota here today.

On the long wait to be issued with land titles, Wan Rosdy said it was because of the procedures involved, including screening of the applicants.

However, he said, the state government has taken the initiative to simplify the process through a new policy that aims to help more applicants obtain the title in stages.

“We know this village was opened in the 1960s and it is understood that there were people who submitted their applications in 1985, but the process then was complicated and there were various documents that had to be submitted and interviews to attend,” he said.

He assured recipients of the land titles that they would not be affected by the recent increase in quit rent, adding that it only affected those with land exceeding 4.46 hectares. — Bernama