PKR sacks Youth permanent chair, deputy in apparent worsening of party crisis

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — PKR Youth permanent chairman Muhamad Mizan Adli Mohd Nor said he and his deputy, Mohd Ramly Ahmad, have been sacked from their posts just days before the party’s national congress next week.

According to the Star Online, both received letters dated November 27 that said they were past 35 years of age and allegedly received more votes than there were voters during party elections last year.

The letters were signed by PKR Youth national secretary Ahmad Syukri Ab Razab.

“I was 35 when I was elected last year.

“Why the sacking when there are only six days more, and why are you questioning decisions approved by the then PKR Election committee after one whole year?

“I was elected by the PKR Youth at the national congress and I can only be stripped of my position by the same gathering,” Mizan was quoted as saying.

Mizan said he will file a complaint with the Registrar of Societies.

Both Mizan and Ramly are viewed as aligned with PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, who claimed he is being silenced by the party after he was inexplicably removed as the guest of honour for the PKR Youth congress.

According to PKR Youth working secretary Faris Abdullah, the review of the two positions was decided during a meeting on November 24.

“PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir then brought this to the Central Council meeting on the same day, where they endorsed this,” Faris was quoted as saying.

The PKR national congress in Melaka next week is expected to descend into open fighting among the party’s factions.