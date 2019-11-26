Yellow weather alert issued in Kelantan, Terengganu

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a yellow weather alert in Kelantan and Terengganu that is expected to continue until tomorrow.

MetMalaysia in a statement today issued a warning that heavy rainfall is expected in Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Marang and Pasir Puteh in the state of Kelantan.

In Terengganu, the areas expected to be affected are Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus, Hulu Terengganu, Kuala Terengganu and Marang.

A yellow warning is issued when continuous heavy rainfall is expected to occur within one to three days. — Bernama