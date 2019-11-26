Sackings show PKR serious in graft fight, says Anwar after MACC’s ‘technical error’

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur November 26, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today defended PKR’s recent expulsion of two members after being notified of their suspected involvement in graft by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The PKR president said internal action was taken against the duo to show his party’s commitment to battling corruption, even after the MACC conceded it erred in issuing a letter o PKR about the matter.

“Yes, the disciplinary committee referred to that letter. They said it was wrongly sent, but did not dispute the content of the letter, and the content of the letter was serious.

“And as a party, we must be serious in fighting power abuse and corruption. Whether it is a technical error or otherwise, that’s a different question,” Anwar told reporters in Parliament.

The Port Dickson MP said that in the letter, MACC had done its due diligence by calling up state and district officers in Pahang and then recommending actions to be taken against former Bera PKR division chief Zakaria Abdul Hamid and fellow party member Ismail Dul Hadi.

PKR announced the duo’s expulsion last Sunday, after receiving a letter dated October 23 from the MACC alleging their involvement in corruption cases connected to their party election last year.

“If the MACC’s investigation was wrong, let MACC notify us,” Anwar said.

MACC deputy chief Datuk Seri Azam Baki told Malay Mail yesterday that the commission was wrong to inform the political party of its investigation findings and suggesting disciplinary action when it is only required to notify government agencies.

Azam added that MACC will be sending a letter to the PKR disciplinary board chairman to explain the error and to avoid misunderstandings in the future.

Zakaria who was also formerly a member of the PKR central leadership council cried foul, claiming he was not informed of the sacking in writing but learnt about it through media reports, adding that he was not given the chance to explain himself to the party.

Anwar said both Zakaria and Ismail can still appeal against their sacking.

However, he reiterated that PKR takes a serious view against the corruption allegations as contained in the MACC letter.

“And the content of the letter was not questioned, and with proof of wrongdoing, power abuse and bribery.

“This matter is serious, and if we treat it in a lackadaisical manner because of a technical matter, then it would be difficult,” Anwar said.

However, he said the party is not privy to MACC and police investigation details against the duo.