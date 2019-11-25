Dept of Environment: Barrels of chemicals suspected to contain solvents, discarded paints cause of fire in Selangor

KUALA SELANGOR, Nov 25 — The 270 barrels of chemicals which had burst into flames and caused an explosion at Jalan Kapar, Batu 16 in Kampung Tambak Jawa here early this morning are suspected to contain solvents and discarded paints.

Selangor Department of Environment (DOE) director Shafee Yassin said the department had received a report on the dumping of the barrels last Friday and samples of the chemical substance have been taken for further analysis by the Chemistry Department.

“The Chemistry Department is conducting a thorough analysis to determine whether they are scheduled or non-scheduled wastes and as soon as the report is out, the chemicals will be disposed of accordingly.

“However, from preliminary investigations we suspect the chemical substances are discarded paints and solvents which can be hazardous due to their flammability,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said further investigations were being conducted to identify the culprit who had dumped the chemical drums there and if found guilty, they could be charged under Section 34B of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and faced with a fine of up to RM500,000 or a jail sentence or both, if convicted.

In the 3.30am incident today firefighters from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) took almost three hours to fight the blaze after 270 drums of chemical substances burst into flames.

When met by Bernama, several residents living in the area said, the barrels were allegedly dumped at the former illegal landfill since last week and complaints were already lodged with Selangor JBPM before the fire and explosion incident this morning. — Bernama