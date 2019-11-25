Attend party meetings to know why, Fahmi tells Zuraida over sacked PKR members

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur November 25, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — PKR communications director Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil today returned the salvo after his party vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin questioned the rationale behind the sacking of one of the party’s division chief.

Zuraida had accused her party’s disciplinary board of selective action in expelling certain members.

Her accusation follows the sacking of former Bera PKR division chief Zakaria Abdul Hamid and Ismail Dul Hadi, on grounds of corruption and bribery after the party received a letter from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on allegations which are said to have happened during last year’s party elections.

She also sarcastically called Zakaria’s expulsion a ‘brave action’ as it was proof that the reform spirit in the party was collapsing.

“If Zuraida had attended the political bureau and Central Leadership Council meetings yesterday, she would have had the full details of the MACC investigations and would have been able to argue on the course of action that can be taken.

“As far as the party is concerned, the MACC report was extensive and sufficiently comprehensive to have informed the disciplinary committee’s decision on the matter.

“I remind all party leaders that our regular meetings are the best platform for discussion and deliberation, and all leaders should attend,” Fahmi told Malay Mail when contacted.

Yesterday Zakaria, who was also a member of the PKR central leadership committee, claimed he was not given the chance to explain himself.

Zakaria was formerly the political secretary to Works Minister Baru Bian.

The report was filed by PKR Youth coordinator Ahmad Syukri Che Ab Razab on September 25, 2018, which alleged Zakaria had abused his position as a civil servant by promising to give contracts worth RM20,000 and allocations amounting to at least RM300,000, which was made during a meeting with local leaders on September 1 in Pahang.

Meanwhile, Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim, urged the PKR disciplinary board to provide a fair trial for Zakaria and other members who were sacked in order for them to defend themselves from the allegations.

“There is no harm in us doing so. In fact, our party will benefit from this because the public and other members will look highly upon us.

“If they are found to be guilty after a fair trial, then punish them accordingly,” the former PKR Johor chief said in a posting on his Facebook page.