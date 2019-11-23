Selangor Tithe Board channels RM32.9m towards education aid for the poor

The Selangor Tithe Board has channelled RM32.9 million as aid to 30,718 household heads of poor families in the state. — Google screenshot

KAJANG, Nov 23 — The Selangor Tithe Board (LZS) has channelled RM32.9 million as aid to 30,718 household heads of poor families in the state, under the first phase of the Premier Education Aid Programme.

LZS chief executive officer Saipolyazan Mat Yusop said 65,956 children of poor families from around the state would benefit from the schooling aid as they prepare for the 2020 school session.

He said each primary school pupil would receive RM170, secondary school students (RM200 each) and primary religious school pupils (RM150 each).

The first phase of the programme which runs from today until December 14, is a collaboration of five selected strategic partners while the next phase will be implemented later.

“The school supplies are available at selected Pasar Raya Borong Sakan, Econsave Cash & Carry, Tesco, Canggih and Jakel outlets in Selangor and to obtain them the household heads will have to produce his/her MyKad as reference,” he said after launching the programme here today.

A recipient, Noor Patihah Mohd, 29, said she felt relieved and grateful because her three daughters would be getting the aid and this would help reduce the family’s burden.

Housewife Zarina Idris, 36, said the aid would bring cheer to children as they start the new school session with new uniforms and other school supplies.

At the event, five corporate companies contributed business tithes totalling RM203,653.88 towards the education aid programme. — Bernama