Police say viral video of Malaysians beating Indonesians not captured at Bukit Jalil stadium

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Preliminary investigation by the police on a viral video showing Malaysians allegedly beating Indonesian football fans was not captured at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here, the venue of the recent match between Malaysia and Indonesia.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said a report had been lodged for the police to investigate the authenticity of the video and investigations were being conducted under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The video was viralled, believed with intent to tarnish Malaysia’s reputation and undermine the good relations between Malaysia and Indonesia. It is also with an agenda to endanger the safety of Malaysians in Indonesia, “he said in a statement.

A video clip of 48 seconds went viral on social media showing a few people, believed to be Indonesians, being beaten by Malaysian supporters, purportedly after the 2022 World Cup / 2023 Asian Cup qualifying match at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium last Tuesday.

Malaysia beat Indonesia 2-0 in the match.

Yesterday, the Youth and Sports Ministry lodged a police report to investigate the authenticity of the video.

Huzir said the police, with the collaboration of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, was investigating the video.

“To ensure a comprehensive investigation of the case, the police urged the victims as featured in the video, and witnesses, to lodge a police report,” he added.

He also advised the public against spreading the video as it could provoke both the Malaysians and Indonesians.

“The peace and good relations between the two countries should not be distorted with the spread of a video whose authenticity cannot be ascertained,” he added. — Bernama