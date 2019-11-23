MP: Go straight to MACC if you’ve been offered money to remove Baru Bian as Sarawak PKR chief

Puncak Borneo MP, Willie Mongin, speaks to the media at the lobby of Parliament, July 15, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, Nov 23 — Party members who have been offered money to oust Baru Bian as the Sarawak PKR chief at the state party convention should lodge reports with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the police, Puncak Borneo Member of Parliament Willie Mongin said today.

He said this will enable the authorities to conduct an investigation on the use of money politics.

“There have been no reports being lodged so far. But we welcome people who have been offered money to come forward and lodge the reports,” he told reporters.

He and PKR’s Batu Lintang State Assemblyman See Chee How earlier handed over fire extinguishers on behalf of the federal Ministry of Local Government and Housing at the state State Fire and Rescue Department here.

The state PKR leadership council, in a statement on November 15, had alleged that huge amount of money was being offered to divisional heads to remove Baru Bian as state chief at the state convention, which was held in Miri this morning.

It was alleged that they also signed a statutory declaration to replace Baru with someone else.

Willie said “some cases” of money politics have been received by the state leadership.

“But we, as politicians, are not in a position to conduct the investigation, neither do we want to be forensic scientists to make identification.

“We will leave the investigation to MACC and the police because that accusation of money politics is very serious,” he said, adding that if the accusation is found to be true, then something is very wrong in the party.

“We welcome those who have enticed or have been given the money to come forward and be truthful with their political struggle.

“It will enable the authorities to take action. We don’t condone this money politics.

“This New Malaysia starts with us, the ordinary people. It is not just politicians, but also from the public,” he added.