Now in govt, Amanah deputy tells party members not to be driven by money

IPOH, Nov 23 — Members of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) are reminded not to focus on money alone in their effort to consolidate the party.

Its deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub said while the money was important, it also could lead to the downfall of the party if its members were too obsessed with money.

“If the money is the sole reason behind a party’s strength, Umno and its partners would not have lost (the election) as they had money at that time,” he said in his speech when officiating the 4th annual convention of Amanah Perak here today.

Salahuddin who is also Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister said the most important thing for Amanah members now was to give their best in serving the people while strengthening the party and Pakatan Harapan at the same time.

Meanwhile, Amanah Perak chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi urged its members to go back to the basic of ‘jihad’ (struggle) without asking for more funds to undertake the party activities.

“Optimise the funds that we are given and use it wisely to mobilise our machinery in preparation for the next general election,” he added. — Bernama