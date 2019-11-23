Dr Roslan Ahmad appointed new Penang Amanah chairman

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu with delegates at the Amanah Penang Convention in George Town November 23, 2019. Also present was Amanah vice-president Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 23 — Nibong Tebal Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chief Dr Roslan Ahmad has been appointed the new Penang Amanah chairman, taking over from Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

Mujahid, who is also Amanah vice-president and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, said the appointment was made at the Amanah Penang Convention, which party president Mohamad Sabu officiated here earlier today.

He also revealed that he had declined reappointment for the state party chairman post as he wanted to focus on his federal duties.

“Alhamdulillah, the convention was a success and the state committee polls was also successfully conducted using the e-voting system,” he said when met by reporters at the “Cherita Acheen Street” event here today.

He hoped the new state party leadership will continue its good ties with the Penang government, now that the Amanah was also a component party in the state. — Bernama