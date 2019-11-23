Dr M: Anwar part of reshuffled Cabinet? ‘Everything is possible’

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to the media at the press conference after chairing Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council meeting at Perdana Leadership Foundation November 23, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 23 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has not made his mind up yet on whether or not Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be part of his revamped Cabinet line-up.

He told a press conference today after a post mortem meeting with the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council over their recent Tanjung Piai defeat that “everything is possible”.

“I haven’t made a decision yet (on Anwar). Everything is possible,” he said.

Touching on the sentiments of his current line up and whether or not they were unhappy with the reshuffle, Dr Mahathir said the ministers seem to have taken it stoically.

“Well, they are not against it. They didn’t say please don’t reshuffle me,” he said.