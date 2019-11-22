Ministry lodges police report over video allegedly showing Indonesia fans beaten by Malaysia supporters at World Cup qualifier

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman addresses the Alumni Malaysia Future Leaders School (MFLS) convention at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia November 22, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BANGI, Nov 22 — The Youth and Sports Ministry made a police report today to investigate the authenticity of a viral video showing Indonesian football fans being beaten by Malaysian supporters after the match between Malaysia and Indonesia on Tuesday.

Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said his ministry had lodged the report to ensure that those who had caused harm would be brought to justice.

Speaking to reporters after attending the Malaysia Future Leaders School (MFLS) Alumni Convention here today, Syed Saddiq said the government was committed towards upholding justice if even the perpetrators were Malaysians.

He said the situation had taken a serious turn with Indonesians making threats on social media to kill Malaysian players and fans who attend the under-18 football match in Indonesia tonight between the home team and Malaysia.

Fans clash during the Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match between Malaysia and Indonesia at Bukit Jalil Stadium November 19, 2019. — Bernama pic

Malaysia beat Indonesia 2-0 in the 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualifiers at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Tuesday.

Asked about online polls which showed that he was the third most unpopular member of Cabinet, Syed Saddiq said: “I will let the people decide”.

On the possible Cabinet reshuffle, he said it was the prerogative of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and he would respect the decision, “no matter what will happen”.

On the proposal by Umno members to form a unity government, Syed Saddiq said it would be ridiculous for Pakatan Harapan (PH) to form a unity government with Umno and PAS, as PH “was the coalition that won the 14th General Election”.

He said the government would focus on solving the issues faced by the ‘rakyat’, such as those concerning jobs, housing and the cost of living. — Bernama