Kelantan Health Dept: No need to worry over respiratory infection cluster in the state

PASIR MAS, Nov 21 ― The Kelantan Health Department has advised the people not to worry about respiratory infection cluster experienced by Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) personnel and Vietnamese fishermen.

Its director, Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said a laboratory study conducted by the department found there was no serious virus involved in the infection.

“We are monitoring the situation and there were no new cases and all the infected patients are recovering with outpatient treatment.

“The people need not worry over the matter and they should stop disseminating incorrect information on the case,” he told reporters after opening Kelantan level World Heart Day celebration at Pasir Mas District Council hall here today.

Earlier, the media reported that eight MMEA personnel and 11 Vietnamese fishermen were down with the disease after being involved in two operations last week.

Zaini said the disease could have been spread from infected Vietnamese fishermen.

Meanwhile in another development, he said a National Health Morbidity survey by the Health Ministry (KMM) in 2015 found the prevalence of diabetes among people in Kelantan fell to 18.5 per cent compared to 19.7 per cent in 2011.

“Similarly, the rate of high blood pressure patients among the people in the state was lower from 27.9 per cent in 2011 to 25.8 per cent in 2015.

“Nonetheless, hypercholesterolemia (cholestrol) cases increased 65 per cent in five years from 33.8 per cent in 2011 to 51.7 per cent in 2015 and this trend could signal more cases of heart attacks in future,” he said. ― Bernama