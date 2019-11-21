Agreeing with Anwar, Dr M says those aiming to be PM should use proper route

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at a news conference after the launch of the International Social Well-Being Conference 2019 in Kuala Lumpur November 21, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has echoed Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s remark that those with ambitions to lead the country must do so through legitimate means.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir’s anointed successor said the position of the prime minister must not be won through clandestine measures such as “secretive meetings.”

“We agree with him, it must be through the right way,” Dr Mahathir said when asked for his views on Anwar’s remarks, after launching the Social Well-Being Conference 2019 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel here this morning.

Yesterday, Anwar issued the critical remarks when commenting on his deputy, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s furtive meeting with 22 Umno MPs at the latter’s official residence in Putrajaya on Monday.

On the possible reshuffle of the Cabinet, Dr Mahathir said he would raise this during the next Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting.

However, Dr Mahathir joked that he was sure the ministers would have already learnt of this through news reports.

“I will convey that when we have our meeting of Pakatan Harapan, but I think they read the newspapers; thank you for publicising.

“I know the press is more anxious to see this reshuffle than the ministers themselves,” he added.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir revealed that he would consider reshuffling his Cabinet reshuffle, after several critics blamed under-performing ministers for PH’s loss in the Tanjung Piai by-election.

Asked whether he would take ministers’ parliamentary attendance into account for the reshuffle, the prime minister only said their positions were his prerogative.