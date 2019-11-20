Only 30pc of controversial beach front project going ahead, says Sabah CM

File picture shows Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (right) during the tabling of the Sabah Budget 2020 at the state assembly building in Kota Kinabalu November 15, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 20 — Some 30 per cent of land earmarked for the controversial Tanjung Aru Eco Development (TAED) will go ahead as planned, while the remainder will be retained as government land.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said that the state government did not modify the original plans as approved by the previous administration in November 2017 and agreed upon by the Head of State.

“In terms of ownership, only 30 per cent of 39 lots from the TAED’s area will be sold and developed by the interested investors whereas 70 per cent of the land consisting of beaches, parks, reserves and public space will remain under the control of the state government,” he said.

Shafie said this during his winding up speech for the Chief Minister’s department here at the State Assembly building here.

He was responding to an earlier question by Kundasang assemblyman Datuk Joachim Gunsalam who asked about the project which was among the more controversial plans in the city.

The project, launched by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is a 340 hectare multi billion ringgit development including resorts, golf course, promenade, parks, food and beverage outlets, marina and others on prime beachfront land.

It came under heavy criticism and scrutiny due to its proximity to the city as well as environmental concerns which favoured conserving the popular local hangout famed for its beautiful sunsets and long stretch of beach.

Members of the current government had opposed the project during the last election when they were in the opposition, and came under fire for changing their tune when they took over and formed the government.