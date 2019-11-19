Wisma Putra: Malaysians in Hong Kong safe

Protesters dig up paving bricks outside the MTR train station at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) November 12, 2019. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 19 — All Malaysians in Hong Kong, including around 400 students are reported to be safe, said Wisma Putra today.

It said the Consulate-General of Malaysia in Hong Kong was in close communication with the authorities there and all registered Malaysians, including those in the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), Hong Kong University (HKU) and Polytechnic University (PolyU).

“The Consulate General has also assisted some Malaysian students who were returning to Malaysia for their semester break due to the unexpected disruption of the public transportation system on Sunday (Nov 17),” it said in a statement here today.

Wisma Putra said the Malaysian government and the Consulate-General had been closely monitoring the developments in Hong Kong in the interest of ensuring safety and security of Malaysians.

“The Consulate General of Malaysia has also and has been actively sharing relevant information and travel advice with Malaysians in Hong Kong,” it said.

Wisma Putra strongly advised Malaysians in Hong Kong to register with the Consulate General of Malaysia via email.

The Consulate General of Malaysia could be contacted at +852 2821 0800/+852-6900-6390 (WhatsApp/WeChat) after office hours, fax at +852 28651628, email at [email protected], facebook https://www.facebook.com/ MALAYSIAinHongKongMacao and twitter https://twitter.com/MYCGHKSAR — Bernama