PKR comms chief says politburo to discuss Azmin’s meeting with Umno MPs tomorrow

Fahmi told reporters that the party did not have official information about the meeting. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The PKR political bureau will discuss the clandestine meeting between deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and 22 Umno MPs including Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein at the former’s official residence last night.

PKR communications chief Fahmi Fadzil told reporters that the party did not have official information about the meeting.

“I have read the news report but currently, the party has not received any official information.

“I believe when the political bureau meets tomorrow, we will certainly discuss this issue. I hope that all leaders can attend the meeting so we can get to the bottom of this.

“If we look back at the public’s hope after the Tanjung Piai by-election is that the Pakatan Harapan administration performs better and serve the public better while solving their problems and delivering on our manifesto promises,” said Fahmi.

Those leaving Azmin’s home declined to comment on the nature of the meeting and sought to play it down as a casual encounter. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

The Lembah Pantai MP then asked how the meeting last night could resolve issues involving the Harapan Manifesto.

Deputy Prime Minister and former PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail pointedly commended Azmin for being able to make a meeting, even if it was with rival lawmakers.

Azmin is regularly accused of avoiding PKR meetings.

Later, PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin told reporters that he was also unaware of the meeting and only knew of it through news reports.

The Umno disciplinary panel confirmed this morning that it will investigate all party lawmakers who took part in the meeting.