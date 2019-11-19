Lokman Adam accuses Hishammuddin of luring Umno men to Bersatu, demands action

Lokman said that he has lodged a report with Umno’s disciplinary board about Hishammuddin’s alleged attempt to lure Umno leaders and MPs over to Bersatu. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam pressed his party’s disciplinary board today to investigate Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein for allegedly colluding with rival Bersatu.

Citing reports of a clandestine meeting involving a delegation of 22 Barisan Nasional (BN) lawmakers and PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali last night, Lokman alleged that this was a continuation of Hishammuddin’s previous efforts to entice them to Bersatu.

Lokman denounced Hishammuddin’s move in heading the delegation as an insult to BN workers who had worked hard to win the Tanjung Piai by-election on Saturday.

“I wish to state that, on October 30, I lodged a report with the party’s disciplinary board about Hishammuddin Hussein’s involvement in inciting Umno leaders and MPs to join Bersatu.

“I call for swift investigations and disciplinary action against those influencing Umno leaders and MPs into supporting Mahathir, or even Azmin, which would frustrate the people’s wishes for the Parliament to be dissolved,” he said in a statement.

Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein is pictured in Parliament November 18, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Yesterday, reports emerged of an impromptu meeting at Azmin’s home in Putrajaya involving federal lawmakers from both Pakatan Harapan and BN.

Unverified messages also claimed that Azmin and Hishammuddin were planning to discuss how to secure lawmakers’ support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remain as the prime minister.

The Opposition has used PH’s devastating loss in Tanjung Piai to claim a public rejection of the coalition and, consequently, the need for a snap election.

Those leaving Azmin’s home declined to comment on the nature of the meeting and sought to play it down as a casual encounter.

The PH secretariat previously issued a public statement accusing Hishammuddin of seeking to engineer the expulsion of DAP and Amanah from the government.